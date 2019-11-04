KCSO arrests six after drugs, stolen firearm found during residence searches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests and seized large amounts of drugs during three residence searches on Monday.

The department said deputies seized 109 pounds of methamphetamine, 12 ounces of heroin, nearly three grams of cocaine, $13,513 in currency as well as two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

The searches were conducted in the 200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., the 8300 block of Tucana Ave. and the 2700 block of St. Mary’s Street in Bakersfield.

The heroin had a street value of more than $20,000 while the meth was valued at $989,720. The cocaine had an estimated value of $280, the department said.

KCSO arrested 24-year-old Christian Salazar, 19-year-old Nyah Diaz, 21-year-old Daniel Diaz, 19-year-old Leo Espinoza, 57-year-old Hisa Castillo and Stephanie Castillo, whose age wasn’t provided.

They were booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of several offenses, including possession of illegal drugs, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a residence for the purpose of sales and outstanding misdemeanor warrants.