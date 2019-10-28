KCSO arrests man for allegedly stabbing woman in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested last week in connection with a recent stabbing.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 20, deputies from the Wasco substation responded at around 10:35 p.m. to a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, the deputies found a 45-year-old woman with several stab wounds to her upper body.

The department said the woman was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

Deputies determined that 22-year-old Mariano Diaz was involved in the stabbing and arrested him on Oct. 23 in Bakersfield. Diaz was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, mayhem, child endangerment, false imprisonment and conspiracy.

KCSO said it is believed two other people were involved in the stabbing. No further arrests were announced.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.