KCSO announces new drug testing policy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Department announced on Monday that they will begin randomly drug testing their employees.

“Our deputies have to be drug free, it's imperative, “ said Sheriff Donny Youngblood. The public demands it and I demand it."

All employees represented by the Kern County Sheriff's Command Association and the Kern Law Enforcement Association will be submitted for a random drawing drug test, testing for all drugs and alcohol.

“We think it's important that we in this profession are held to a higher standard than other professions and the public needs assurance that we are drug free in the workplace," said Youngblood.

In September, an on-duty deputy was arrested by the California Highway Patrol for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

“We've had a few instances of people being accused of being under the influence, accused of selling drugs and those all had an influence,” said Youngblood.

This new policy is designed to keep the public safe, as well as fellow law enforcement officers.

“You want to make sure the person next to you when you're responding to a call is at the top of their game," said Lieutenant Doug Jauch with KCSO.

The testing is random and will happen twice a year, 15 to 30 deputies will be selected and given a four hours notification.

"Selections will be made using the county's random selection process, not the sheriff's," said Youngblood.

This means the sheriff, the under sheriff and chief deputies will also undergo the random selection.

If a deputy is found to be under the influence, they will undergo a disciplinary process.

"The public needs to trust their law enforcement agency and we're going to ensure that the trust is there," said Youngblood.

The new policy will go into effect on January 1, 2019.