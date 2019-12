BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a 20-year employee at the office died Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said KCSO support technician Vicky Erickson died on Dec. 1 and was recently diaganosed with cancer.

Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Erickson worked at the sheriff’s office until she was diagnosed this fall.

The sheriff’s office said she coached, encouraged, trained hundreds of deputies and other officers during her time.

“She will be greatly missed,” officials said.