BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Community Advisory Council and the City of Bakersfield will host meetings Tuesday night to gather community input.

KCSO is giving members of the public an opportunity to learn about the work being done to improve policing strategies at the Sheriff’s Office. The meeting aims to strengthen partnerships between officers and the communities they serve.

The meeting is set for Tuesday night, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., at the David Head Center in Lamont. The meetings are part of a stipulated judgement with the State Department of Justice.

You also have a chance to share your vision for the future of Bakersfield.

The city is hosting its first “Visioning Workshop for the General Plan Update.” The General Plan is the overall guide for community growth, housing, transportation, and quality of life.

If you’d like to share your ideas Tuesday night, the event starts a 6 p.m. at the RiverLakes Ranch Community Center. Another workshop is scheduled for next month.