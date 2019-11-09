KCSO aims to help families of missing loved ones find answers

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office wants to help families of missing loved ones find answers.

KCSO’s Coroner Section is hosting a Missing Persons Day event Saturday as a one-stop-shop for families to connect with law enforcement.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools at 2000 K Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

At the event families of missing persons can bring certain items and get DNA swap to help find their loved one.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood acknowledges that there are many missing people in Kern County and wants to help families get closure.

“We in law enforcement and the coroner’s office know that there are a lot of people out there that are missing that can’t be found or haven’t been found,” Youngblood said. “We also know that we find people that can’t be identified.”

According to KCSO there are 526 missing person cases that have been reported to the department of justice for Kern County. Those numbers are not entirely accurate as there are many cases that go unreported.

Dawn Ratliff serves as Kern County’s coroner and invites anyone who has never reported a missing family member to attend Saturday’s event to being the process.

“”I think, at the end of the day, as a community I would like us to be as prepared as we can be,” Ratliff said. “That we’ve done everything we can to find people that are missing, but also identify John and Jane Does when they’re located and I think this is the best way to accomplish that.”

A portion of the event will be open to the public including a Child ID Unit and booths with forensic technology.