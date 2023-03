BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office carried out an aerial survey Sunday morning and shared footage of Kern Valley and McFarland.

The aerial survey was conducted with the District 1 Supervisor Philip Peters and Bakersfield Congressman and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

With more rain on the way in the next couple of days, officials are still encouraging everyone to prepare for more flooding over the next three days.