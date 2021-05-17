KCSO advisory council hosting series of meetings to address community concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Community-wide Advisory Council is hosting a series of Zoom meetings to speak directly with community members about their concerns.

The first meeting was held on Monday and the next one is set for June 21. KCSO said they want the community to get involved when it comes to shaping local laws and policies and affecting positive change.

Those interested in participating can email KernSheriffCAC@gmail.com for a link to the Zoom meeting.

2021 Meeting Dates:

June 21

July 19

Aug. 16

Sept. 20

Oct. 18

Nov. 15

Dec. 20

