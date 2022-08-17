BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is to add two new uniform patch options later this year. One patch is a memorial to 9/11 and the other is a Breast Cancer Awareness patch, according to KCSO.

The office said the 9/11 patch is to feature the twin towers and a flag in the shape of a pentagon. Flight 93 is an homage on the patch to those who lost their lives.

This patch can be worn on the left sleeve of KCSO deputies, detention deputies and sheriff aides starting Sept. 10, according to the office.

A Breast Cancer Awareness patch will also be an option during the month of October annually, according to the office.

The office said in a news release these patches “not only raise awareness, but they bring light to impactful causes that are near and dear to KCSO as an organization.”