Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET)— The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a baby not breathing Friday morning in East Bakersfield. The 7-day-old baby was deceased when deputies arrived to the home on Brentwood Drive.

A KCSO official confirmed there were adults present in the home at the time of the call. Six other children at that residence were taken into protective custody. KCSO is actively investigating the death.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.