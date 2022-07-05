BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were swept away while attempting to swim across the Kern River Monday afternoon, according to sheriff’s officials. As of Tuesday morning, they had not been found.

Samuel Raymondo, 19, and Diego Cabo, 27, were crossing in the area of Hobo Campground around 12:30 p.m. when the current pulled them downstream, witnesses reported according to a sheriff’s release. Air and ground searches were conducted starting from the campground.

Anyone with information regarding either man is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.