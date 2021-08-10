KCPH sees nearly 54% increase in residents getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More Kern County residents are choosing to get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine amid a rise of cases.

Over the past three weeks, the Kern County Public Health Services Department said there has been a 53.8 percent increase in first doses administered in the county. As of Monday, 678,712 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Kern residents.

The department said 326,342 people, or 43.5 percent of Kern’s eligible population, have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Unvaccinated residents account for 99 percent of all COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“Vaccination is the fastest, safest, most controlled setting in which we can develop immunity against COVID-19,” said Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan. “Masking, physical distancing, washing hands, covering coughs, staying home when sick or exposed, and staying in overall good health by eating well and regularly exercising are all layers of protection that we encourage our community to use to limit the transmission of COVID-19.”

Vaccination appointments for people 12 and up can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov.