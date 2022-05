BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that has grown to 300 acres burning east of Interstate 5.

Fire crews were called to Edmonston Pumping Plant Road of I-5 at around 4:15 p.m. Fire officials said the fire has a “moderate rate of speed.” The fire is being called the Edmonston Fire.

Check back for updates.