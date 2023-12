BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters and the city of Shafter came together and welcomed the newest fire engine at a Shafter fire station.

Courtesy: KCFD

Fire officials say the new fire engine was loaded with new tools and thoroughly examined before it was pushed into the engine bay at Fire Station 32 in Shafter.

The last new fire engine was brought into the station in 2009.