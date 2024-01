MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Station 33 of the Kern County Fire Department is ready to serve the community with a brand new fire engine.

According to Capt. Andrew Freeborn of KCFD, firefighters were joined by District 4 Supervisor, Chairman David Couch, as well as McFarland city leaders in receiving the new engine.

Freeborn says the new engine, along with its new equipment, is now in service and will serve the McFarland community for years to come.