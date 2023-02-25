BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has set up a warming center for Kern County residents in Pine Mountain Club.

This was done in response to a power outage in the area that has thrown residents into freezing temperatures as low as the 20-degree range.

According to a KCFD statement, the warming center is located at Pine Mountain Club Clubhouse at 2524 Beechwood Way, Pine Mountain Club, CA.

Persons needing assistance in getting to the warming center are advised to call KCFD Station 58 at 661-242-3702.