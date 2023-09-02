BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A victim was found at the bottom of a 100 foot cliff near Sheep’s Trail after their vehicle went over the edge five days earlier.

Kern County Fire Department deployed Urban Search and Rescue on Saturday to hoist up a victim with a stokes basket after being stranded at the bottom of a cliff near Comanche Point Road. The Kern County Emergency Communications Center received reports of a vehicle at the bottom of a ravine in between Arvin and Stallion Springs community around 11 a.m., on Aug. 2. Initial units found a victim and a badly damaged car at the bottom of the ravine when they arrived.

KCFD says one official was sent down to make contact and then three more helped use a rescue rope system to pull the victim up. The person was flown to a local hospital shortly after contact. According to a release, the vehicle and subject had been stranded since Tuesday, Aug. 29.

KCFD had four engines, six patrols and one S&R report on scene. CHP and Stallion Springs PD also assisted with on scene operations.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back later for updates regarding this story.