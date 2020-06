BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a residence near Memorial Hospital this afternoon.

The department said at around 2:30 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 700 block 31st St. after getting a report of a two-story residence on fire. Two women suffered smoke inhalation while two dogs are missing and being looked for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, KCFD said.