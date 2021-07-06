KCFD responds to trash truck fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a trash truck fire this morning.

The department said just before 9 a.m., firefighters were sent to the area of Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road and found that the cab and front of a trash truck was on fire. Firefighters knocked down the fire by around 9:45 a.m.

KCFD said firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the rear of the truck and into the carrier area. No one was injured in the fire. It is unknown at this time how it started.