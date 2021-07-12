KCFD responds to pesticide exposure incident near North Kern Golf Course, Lerdo jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County Fire Department responded to a hazmat incident north of Bakersfield this morning.

The department said an emergency response was initiated at around 8:20 a.m. for a potential pesticide exposure in the area of Madera Street and Quality Road. An unknown product was being carried in a slight breeze towards theNorth Kern Golf Course and Lerdo Detention Facility, according to KCFD.

The department said both facilities were asked to shelter in place and relocate any people located downwind to a safe area.

Investigators were able to identify the product as sulfur dust, which did not pose a significant hazard and only caused a mild irritant for some individuals. Medical checks of those potentially exposed were conducted by firefighters on scene, according to KCFD. There were no injuries and no one transported for treatment.