OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a massive fire at a home in Oildale early this morning.

The department said the fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. at a home on Lilac Street near E. Warren Avenue. The fire then moved to a nearby tree and threatened other homes around it.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire with no one injured in the incident. The department is still investigating the cause of the fire.