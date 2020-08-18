KCFD responds to large house fire in Taft

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kern County Fire Department

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a large house fire in Taft this afternoon.

The department said it sent crews out to the 600 block of Polk Street in Taft after receiving a call about the fire at around 12:55 p.m. KCFD said there were reports of a possible person inside. However, after an initial search of the structure, no one was found inside.

The fire was knocked down at around 1:18 p.m. with more than 20 firefighters involved, according to the department. No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News