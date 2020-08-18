KCFD responds to large house fire in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a large house fire in Taft this afternoon.

The department said it sent crews out to the 600 block of Polk Street in Taft after receiving a call about the fire at around 12:55 p.m. KCFD said there were reports of a possible person inside. However, after an initial search of the structure, no one was found inside.

The fire was knocked down at around 1:18 p.m. with more than 20 firefighters involved, according to the department. No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.