KCFD responds to house fire in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in the attic of a residence on Monday.

The department said at around 9:30 p.m., it received a call about a fire coming from a backyard in a residence in the 2200 block of Edgewood St. When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the attic that had spilled over into the residence’s backyard and was threatening other structures.

As firefighters began work to extinguish the fire, KCFD said they found downed power lines behind the residence. No one was found in the residence during a search.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters continued to work at salvaging property for the residents. When they arrived, the residents told the department that eight people lived in the home, one adult and seven children.

The department did not disclose the extent of the damage the fire did to the property.