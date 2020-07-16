KCFD responds to garage fire in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Delano early this morning.

When firefighters arrived, the department said they found that the fire was coming from a detached garage and was moving to the eaves of a four-unit apartment complex as well as a house, both of which had had people inside.

KCFD said the fire was quickly brought under control and no one was harmed.

“If it took even a few more minutes…all three buildings would have caught fire while the families slept. This would have displaced several families and possibly a far different outcome,” the department said in a post on social media.