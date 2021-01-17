KCFD responds to 2-alarm fire in Arvin

The Kern County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in Arvin early this morning. Courtesy of Brandon Barraza

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire early this morning in Arvin.

Firefighters arrived at 357 Bear Mountain Boulevard at around 4:24 a.m. after receiving a report of the structure fire. No additional information about the fire is available at this time.

KCFD firefighters also responded to another fire in Arvin this morning. The fire, reported at around 6:13 a.m., was located at 600 Tucker Street, just a few streets over from the location of the first fire. It is unknown at this time if the fires are connected.

This story will be updated once more information is available.