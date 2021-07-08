UPDATE: Forward progress of Arosa Fire in Tehachapi stopped, KCFD says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (9:56 a.m.): Kern County Fire said forward progress of the fire – estimated at around six acres — has been stopped.

UPDATE (9:17 a.m.): Kern County Fire said a structure is threatened by the fire and that the department is requesting additional resources.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is responding to a vegetation fire in Tehachapi.

The department said the fire is in the area of Banducci and Arosa roads.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News