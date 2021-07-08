UPDATE: Forward progress of Arosa Fire in Tehachapi stopped, KCFD says

UPDATE (9:56 a.m.): Kern County Fire said forward progress of the fire – estimated at around six acres — has been stopped.

#ArosaFire Update 2: Forward progress has been stopped. Estimated size – 6 acres. #kerncountyfiredepartment pic.twitter.com/UxzyscmTyt — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 8, 2021

UPDATE (9:17 a.m.): Kern County Fire said a structure is threatened by the fire and that the department is requesting additional resources.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is responding to a vegetation fire in Tehachapi.

The department said the fire is in the area of Banducci and Arosa roads.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.