UPDATE: Evacuations lifted after propane leak at Flying J truck stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: KCFD said it has determined that fittings on the tank was the leak source.

Repairs are under way by a local propane company while firefighters monitor the scene. All evacuations have been lifted, the department said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is responding to a propane leak at a Flying J truck stop.

The department said the leak came from a 20,000-gallon tank at the truck stop, located at 17047 Zachary Ave. near Highway 99. Flying J has been evacuated and evacuations of nearby businesses are underway, according to the department. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News