UPDATE: Evacuations lifted after propane leak at Flying J truck stop

UPDATE: KCFD said it has determined that fittings on the tank was the leak source.

Repairs are under way by a local propane company while firefighters monitor the scene. All evacuations have been lifted, the department said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is responding to a propane leak at a Flying J truck stop.

The department said the leak came from a 20,000-gallon tank at the truck stop, located at 17047 Zachary Ave. near Highway 99. Flying J has been evacuated and evacuations of nearby businesses are underway, according to the department. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.