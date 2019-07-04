KCFD responding to chemical fire in North Bakersfield

The Kern County Fire Department, hazmat crews and Kern County Environmental Health are responding to a chemical fire in the 2300 block of Pegasus Drive at the NuSil facility.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m at the facility.

According to KCFD, the fire was ignited after an employee was transferring a chemical from one vessel to a 55 gallon barrel. The fire was contained to the barrel.

Approximately twenty employees were inside the building when the fire broke out but all were able to evacuate safely.

Kern County Fire explained that all water used during the incident was isolated on site where crews can test and dispose of the water without any chance of harming the storm water system.