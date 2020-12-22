KCFD responding to brush fire near Lake Isabella

MOUNTAIN MESA, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is responding to a brush fire in Mountain Mesa near Lake Isabella.

The department said just after 12:32 p.m., it received reports of a vegetation fire near the Dollar General at 12006 Highway 178 and sent a crew to the area. KCFD said it is working with the Forest Service, as the fire is on their land.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Highway 178 is in the process of being shut down near the fire.

This article will be updated once more information is provided.