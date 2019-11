OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire on Thursday that threatened multiple residences.

The department said at around 7 a.m., officers were sent to the 700 block of Woodrow Avenue after getting a report of a fire in the area. The fire was located behind a home and was burning multiple sheds, KCFD said.

The department said firefighters were able to prevent the fire from damaging two nearby homes, but there was still around $20,000 in lost structure value.