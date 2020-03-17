KCFD responds to garage fire in Taft

Breaking News
TAFT, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Fire Department responded to a building on fire in Taft Monday night.

The department said at around 11:26 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of General Petroleum Avenue after getting a report of a building on fire. Upon arrival, they found a detached garage on fire. The garage was well involved with fire and threatening to spread to other nearby buildings, the department said.

Firefighters positioned themselves between the garage fire and other buildings to stop the spread of fire and quickly gain control. Due to the fast response of firefighters, damage to other nearby structures was kept to a minimum.

KCFD said there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. No residents were displaced, as the building was vacant.

