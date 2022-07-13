BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday night, Kern County firefighters broke out the helicopter to save a passenger from an accident in a remote off-road area below Round Mountain Road.

A single passenger vehicle had left the roadway and became disabled several hundred feet below the road.

Kern County firefighters set up equipment in an area close to the scene from where they could hike down to the patient. Officials requested KCFD Helicopter 407, being flown by a pilot wearing night vision goggles, as well as set up for a rope rescue.

Firefighters hoisted the patient to an awaiting ground ambulance. The patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment of no life-threatening injuries.