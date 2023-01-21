BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department rescued a lost hiker and their dog around 7:27 a.m. Saturday in the Pine Mountain Club area.

According to the fire department, the sheriff’s office search and rescue team contacted KCFD to assist them in reaching a lost hiker.

The fire department used its helicopter to find the hiker and their dog. The hiker was found weak but uninjured, according to the fire department.

The hiker and their dog were hoisted up into the helicopter and taken to KCFD Station 58 where a complete medical assessment was done.