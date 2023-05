BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department rescued two people trapped on a boom lift at Richland Junior High School Wednesday morning.

Firefighters found two people trapped on an inoperable boom lift about 20 feet in the air leaning over two buildings, according to KCFD officials.

A KCFD Ladder Truck was used to reach the aerial ladder and assist the people, according to officials. Both people were able to safely walk down the ladder.

No injuries were reported.