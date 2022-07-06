BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Department spent the holiday weekend cracking down on the use of illegal fireworks. Today we learned how many people had to pay the price after getting caught.

Fire officials told us, they issued three-times as many citations this year, with 120 citations compared to just 40 last year.

KCFD said, that’s thanks to their new online “Illegal Fireworks Reporter” and the use of their special drone.

Yesterday we told you there were 77 fires on the Fourth of July and today fire officials confirmed 54 of those were started by fireworks.

Preliminary reports show KCFD did not respond to any fireworks-related injuries this year.

County data shows that more than 6,400 online reports of illegal fireworks were recieved between June 28 and July 4.

And over 4,000 reports of illegal fireworks usage were made during the holiday through that new system.