KCFD reinstates open burning in the county

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kern County Fire Department

The Kern County Fire Department has announced that open burning has been reinstated in the county. 

The department said the decision was made after a review of moisture accumulation, long-range weather forecasts, fuel moisture levels and other factors. All people burning hazard-reduction fuels must complete the appropriate permit in advance. 

Burn permits are only valid on “Permissive Burn Days,” as determined by the APCD. Station captains have the discretion to suspend burn operations in their districts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News