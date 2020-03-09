KCFD, Red Cross install free smoke alarms for local residents

The Kern County Fire Department partnered with the Red Cross on Friday to install free smoke alarms in local neighborhoods and give residents home fire safety tips.

The Red Cross said nearly 100 smoke alarms were installed across the county. Many of them were given out at the Nile Mobile Home Park in east Bakersfield. The event was part of Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm program.

The next smoke alarm event in Kern County is coming up in Delano on March 28. The program will come to Bakersfield on May 2. Anyone who wants to volunteer to assist in the installations can call 661-203-5547.

Anyone can request a smoke alarm by calling 661-324-6457 or online at endhomefires.com.