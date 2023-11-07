BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department received an $84,089 grant to purchase extrication equipment, known as the “jaws of life.”

According to the fire department, the “jaws of life” are used by firefighters to safely rescue crash victims trapped inside vehicles.

The grant was given to the fire department by the California Office of Traffic Safety.

KCFD Fire Chief, Aaron Duncan said in a news release: “This grant will have a significant impact on our ability to protect and serve our community, allowing us to respond even more effectively in times of crisis. The funding will pay for modern rescue tools and provide training to firefighters that is critical for the care of those injured in crashes.”

KCFD officials say delays in providing care to seriously injured crash victims impact the chances of survival.