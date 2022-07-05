BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department released statistics for its new “Illegal Fireworks Reporter” from over 4th of July weekend.

KCFD said there were around 4,000 reports to the Fireworks Taskforce through the Illegal Fireworks Reporter.

Officials also said the number of non-emergency 9-1-1 calls was down with a total of 1,879 and 214 resulting in a dispatch. This includes a total of 77 fires, 18 of which were structure fires.

KCFD would like to thank the community for using the Illegal Fireworks Reporter and reducing the number of non-emergency 9-1-1 calls.