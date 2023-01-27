BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Fire Department has been awarded nearly $400,000 to help protect the health and safety of the public.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $397,000 to KCFD through its Assistance to Firefighters grants program.

According to a release from KCFD, the funds will be used to purchase electrocardiogram monitors (ECG monitors) to help paramedics monitor their patients’ heart electrical activity.

The release also mentions that the aid of the ECG machines may also lead the paramedics to provide defibrillation and medicines based on the observed cardiac arrhythmia the machines provide.

This funding will help KCFD paramedics in providing urgent treatment for cardiac emergencies to their first responders, the department said.