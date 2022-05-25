BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm two-alarm building fire broke out Tuesday night in east Bakersfield.

Kern County firefighters were called to Edison Highway near Exchange Street just after 9 p.m.

While en-route, firefighters noted a large column of smoke could be seen from a distance. They arrived at the scene to find flames coming from the front of the building and roof.

Firefighters had to force their way through metal security doors to make entry and extinguished the fire at that building, as well as an active fire in an adjacent building.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.