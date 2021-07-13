KCFD promotes 7 to battalion chiefs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department announced seven new promotions to Battalion Chief on Tuesday.
The department is congratulating Brandon Asher, James Calhoun, Kris Kirksey, Kain Linville, Sean Riley, Luke Roberts, and Marcus Rodriguez on the promotions.
Kern County Fire announced several more promotions earlier this week, including new chief deputy Michael Slayton.
This follows the recent resignations of three KCFD chiefs, as well as the retirement of Chief David Witt, who spent more than 20 years with the department. Aaron Duncan is taking over that position next week.