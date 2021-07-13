KCFD promotes 7 to battalion chiefs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art is inviting the community to spend "An Evening with the Artist" who is on display at the museum next week.

Artist and educator Art Sherwyn will discuss his exhibit: Uncommon Perspective on July 22 from 6-7 p.m. He will also discuss his techniques, process and style. Sherwyn has more than 40 years of experience as both an independent artist and educator.