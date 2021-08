BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has announced 15 of its engineers have been promoted to the rank of captain.

The department made the announcement Friday on social media. Among those promoted was Andrew Freeborn, who has been serving as KCFD’s public information officer for the past several years.

“What an incredible way to end the week! Congratulations to all these Engineers who made Captain today!” the department said.