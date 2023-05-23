BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department and Liberty Ambulance conducted training in Ridgecrest to prepare for wildfire season.

The training consisted of familiarization, remote fill operations, getting up a temporary dip site and water drop coordination communications.

County fire officials say this is part of the fire department’s commitment to citizens to assure fire readiness for the period peak of wildfire activity the area has entered.

