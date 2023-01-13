BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued a winter storm warning for a storm that will bring massive rainfall to multiple places in Kern County.

A forecast from the National Weather Service has shown winter storms to bring excessive downpours to the county starting Saturday. As a result, KCFD has advised Kern County residents to:

Monitor weather updates

Sign up for emergency notifications at readykern.com

Prepare for possible power cuts

Keep water, blankets, flashlights and non-perishable food items in your homes and automobiles

Limit travel unless necessary

If travel is needed, be careful not to drive through impervious water.

The fire department release states that multiple locations will have sand available for residents to make sandbags to protect their personal property from being flooded over. Sandbags will be provided to the following locations:

Arvin – 10300 San Diego St.

Kernville – Mcray Rd. near Park Ave., and Kelso Valley Rd. Two Miles south of Kelso Creek Rd.

Lake Isabella – Senior Center at 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.

Lebec – Lebec Rd between the I-5 on and off ramps.

Frazier Park – West End Trail above KCFD Fire Station 57.

McFarland – Elmo Hwy at Schnaidt St.

Tehachapi – Highline Rd. at Tucker Rd.

The fire department will provide additional resources to the areas projected to be affected as they continue to monitor and control the impact of these winter storms.