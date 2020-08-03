KCFD investigating Taft house fire

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, July 30. KCFD was called out to a house fire on Naylor Street, near Crystal Street in Taft that was threatening to burn a second structure. Fire crews worked together to put out the fire and were able to save the second structure.

After conducting two searches inside the home, firefighters were able to rescue a dog that had been trapped inside. The dog received care from Kern County Animal Control. Four people were displaced as a result of the fire. They are receiving help from the Red Cross.

The house fire is still under investigation. Kern County Fire would like to remind the community to make sure they have working smoking detectors in their homes.