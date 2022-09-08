BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is on scene at the Costco on Rosedale Highway investigating a possible chemical refrigerant leak, according to a tweet by the KCFD.

All employees and public have been evacuated, according to officials.

No injuries were reported from anyone at the scene, according to a KCFD spokesperson.

A hazmat response incident was reported on the Pulsepoint website at 12:05 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.