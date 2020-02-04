KCFD investigating cause of fire at East Bakersfield recycling center

Kern County Fire is investigating the cause of an early morning fire that burned at an East Bakersfield recycling center.

City and county firefighters were called to the Metropolitan Recycling facility at 2601 S. Mount Vernon Ave. at around 5:45 a.m.

The flames were eventually put out. No one was injured and no other buildings were damaged.

The same recycling center has burned previously at least two other times in January 2019 and May 2018.

KCFD couldn’t provide more details about the fire, but they are investigating.