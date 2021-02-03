KCFD implements burn ban due to expected strong winds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Due to a forecast of strong winds, the Kern County Fire Department said a ban has been implemented on burning grass and brush outside.

Effective today, the department said the ban applies to the regions of Kernville, Lake Isabella, South Lake, Piute, Tehachapi, Golden Hills, Bear Valley and Stallion Springs. KCFD said the ban does not impact fireplace burning.