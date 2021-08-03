KCFD honors Community Emergency Response Team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department held a ceremony on Tuesday to pay tribute to its Community Emergency Response Team.

The ceremony was held at the department’s Olive Drive Fire Training Facility. KCFD honored team coordinators and other members for their accomplishments. The event was headlined by State Senator Shannon Grove and KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan.

“Days like today are my favorite days, as Fire Chief,”Fire Chief Duncan said. These are the days we get to recognize community members for everything they do, [for] all their hard work and sacrifice. The Kern County Fire Department’s core values are leadership, integrity, and service. Our CERT Members embody our core values on a daily basis.”

Kern County Fire says the CERT program was created to educate volunteers on how to protect themselves and their households before, during, and after disasters and emergencies.